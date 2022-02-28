RICHMOND, KY (AP) – Police say a man sought in a fatal shooting at the home of a former Kentucky lawmaker has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 23-year-old Shannon Gilday was taken into custody without incident Monday morning by a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy who found him walking along a roadway.

Police charged Gilday in a warrant last week with counts including murder, burglary and assault in connection with a home invasion at the home of former state Rep. Wesley Morgan. Gilday is accused of forcing his way inside the Richmond home, exchanging gunfire with Morgan and killing his 32-year-old daughter.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gilday has an attorney.