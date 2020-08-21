Suspect sought in alleged robbery

Deputies are searching for a man allegedly robbed Amber’s Hot Spot on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes just after midnight Friday, Aug. 21. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a Kanawha County business.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a man allegedly robbed Amber’s Hot Spot on Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes just after midnight Friday, Aug. 21.

Police say the suspect had allegedly been at another business, Jolie’s, where they obtained the photos below:

Anyone with information on the alleged incident is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously at the sheriff’s department website.

