BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after deputies located two deceased adults Monday night.

At approximately 7:30 on Monday evening deputies responded to a shooting on Prenter Road where they found the bodies.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says at this time there isn’t any further danger to anyone in the community. Barker says more details and the names of the victims will be released at some point today.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.