KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the home is along McCubbin Drive. Everyone in the home managed to get out safely. We’re told the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Our crew on scene, spoke to Malden Fire Chief, Squeak Peterson, who said the fire appears suspicious in nature.

