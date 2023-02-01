HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered crack cocaine, suspected heroin, packaging materials, and digital scales.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say that Damon Brown, 49, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Clarence Walls, 37, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jail records say that Brown has a bond of $30,000 cash or property, and Walls has a bond of $20,000 cash or property. Both men are currently being held at the Western Regional Jail.