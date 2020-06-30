Swimming and Diving Mountaineers tabbed Scholar All-America Teams

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for their success in the classroom during the 2020 spring semester.

West Virginia was one of 461 schools to receive the honor for the spring semester. The Mountaineer women wer recognized for the 25th consecutive semester after recording a team grade-point average (GPA) of 3.70. For the men, the team recorded a 3.50 GPA in the spring to earn the award for the sixth consecutive semester and the seventh time in the last eight semesters.

“No team was unaffected by this spring’s pandemic, but WVU Athletic Director (Shane) Lyons and President (Gordon) Gee can and should be proud of the efforts of Coach (Vic) Riggs’ team this spring,” CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said.

Along with the Mountaineers, every Big 12 swimming and diving program was named a Scholar All-America Team. TCU and Texas earned the honor on the men’s and women’s side, while Iowa State and Kansas also received the recognition on the women’s list.

The award, presented twice a year, recognizes college and university swimming and diving teams who achieved a cumulative semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA did not publish team GPAs. This semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

The CSCAA will announce its individual Scholar All-America selections next week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories