Tax deadline quickly approaching

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — The federal and state tax deadline is near.

Your last day to file federal and state income taxes is Wednesday, July 15, 2020. West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the deadline.

Taxpayer service centers are accepting appointment-only visits.



Face masks will be required and visitors will have to answer screening questions and get their temperatures taken.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the taxpayer services office.

