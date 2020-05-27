TBT to be 24-team tournament in single quarantined location; Dates to be announced

Best Virginia will be getting another shot at a championship at The Basketball Tournament, but the competition will look different in their second time around.
TBT announced in a tweet on Wednesday that the tournament will last 10 days in total with a total of 24 teams, all of which will stay and play at a single quarantined location. Typically, the tournament consists of 64 teams and lasts across three weeks in a variety of locations across the country.
This year, a regional was slated to be held in Charleston, West Virginia, however that will no longer be the case.
The tournament will be held with certain safety precautions, which in addition to social distancing measures, includes testing both before and after participation in the competition. If a participant tests positive, both that person as well as their team will be removed from TBT.
Specific teams and dates for this year’s edition of TBT are still to be announced, as the tournament’s Instagram account indicated that information will likely be released in June. The Best Virginia alumni team, however, has indicated that they will be playing in a series of tweets since TBT’s announcement of the change in format.
The squad is still coming together, but the roster currently consists of Mountaineer alumni John Flowers, Daxter Miles Jr., Jonathan Holton, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian, Da’Sean Butler, Juwan Staten, Tarik Phillip and Devin Williams.
