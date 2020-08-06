Teachers to hold press conference in response to school reopening plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The AFT-West Virginia and West Virginia School Service Personnel will have a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 , 2020.

The conference is in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference Wednesday about his plans to reopen schools throughout the state Sept. 8, 2020.

The press conference will take place at WVSSPA Conference Center at 1610 Washington Street, East in Charleston, WV.

13 News reporter Moriah Davis will be at the press conference and posting updates on social media.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories