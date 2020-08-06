CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The AFT-West Virginia and West Virginia School Service Personnel will have a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 , 2020.
The conference is in response to Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference Wednesday about his plans to reopen schools throughout the state Sept. 8, 2020.
The press conference will take place at WVSSPA Conference Center at 1610 Washington Street, East in Charleston, WV.
13 News reporter Moriah Davis will be at the press conference and posting updates on social media.
Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
- Teachers to hold press conference in response to school reopening plan
- Man accused of nine counts of sexual abuse in Nicholas County
- Live video: President Donald Trump arrives in Cleveland on Air Force One
- NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
- Search underway for missing WV man
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
- Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national
- Uptick of drug overdose calls amid pandemic
- Meigs County confirms COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities