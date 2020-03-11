TEDxOhioUniversity event postponed

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – TEDxOhioUniversity announced the inaugural TEDxOhioUniversity event planned for March 23 at Ohio University’s Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium has been postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The university says it is working to secure a new date as well as information regarding refunds for those registered to attend, and details will be shared as soon as possible.

This decision was made in conjunction with measures implemented at Ohio University to reduce the public health risk to the community, including suspending in-person instruction until at least March 30, according to the university.

“Our amazing speakers and volunteers have been so working hard to make the first-ever TEDxOhioUniversity event special, and I know their commitment will remain strong during this unexpected turn of events,” said TEDxOhioUniversity organizer, Carly Leatherwood. “Our top priority is to keep our community safe throughout this rapidly evolving situation.”

Visit http://www.tedxohiouniversity.com for more information as it becomes available.

