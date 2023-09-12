UPDATE: (3:49 P.M. Sept. 12, 2023) (WOWK) – The Midland High School Football Team has identified a player killed in a crash this morning in Fayette County.

According to the Midland Trail Football Facebook page, Damon Mooney, was killed in this morning’s crash on Wilderness Highway.

The team posted the following message in part in memory of Damon:

As most of the community is aware, we tragically lost one of our own players, Damon Mooney, this morning in a car accident. Make no mistake about it, we are a family and this one of our kids. We do not go a day without telling our kids we love them, and we mean it.MIDLAND TRAIL FOOTBALL

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A teenager has died after a car crash on the Wilderness Highway in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the 16-year-old was driving the car when it went off the road, striking a power pole on WV Route 41/Wilderness Highway near the Route 60 intersection. The 16-year-old, who was the only person in the car, died due to injuries sustained during the wreck.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Due to the age of the victim, their identity will not be released by authorities at this time. However, the Fayette County Superintendent confirmed the victim was a male student at Midland Trail High School.

Members of the Nuttall Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department, and General Ambulance all responded to scene.