Teen mows American flag into yard for fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas (WFLA) – A North Texas teenager braved the brutal summer heat to honor a friend in a very patriotic way.

Cameron James, 17, said one of his friends was killed while on duty for the Army last week in Arizona.

James says he used the different setting on his mower to make the grass different lengths and used a weed eater to create the 50 stars in the top left-hand corner.

James told KXAS TV it took him about four hours to do it. “It was a lot of work,” James said. “But it was worth it.”