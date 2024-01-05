ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Going back to school after Christmas break often comes with extra pressure for students and staff members alike with standardized testing, stress to get good grades and an expectation to stay motivated during the rest of the school year. That’s on top of already existing pressures that teenagers face in their day-to-day lives.

The post-holiday blues also make the second semester of the school year a challenge for teachers and students.

“I feel like January and February are always the hardest months. You’ve got those long, dark days. You don’t have as many holidays to look forward to. So, we really try to come up with small things to keep those kids excited and interested and still coming to school,” said, Lindsay Johnson, Social Emotional Learning interventionist at Hayes Middle School.

Johnson and the school counselor said teenagers generally feel more pressure now compared to past generations in addition to burnout. That’s why they’re trying to help students feel welcome coming back to school after break.

“I think there’s a lot of academic pressures of ‘hey, we have standardized testing in January. We have testing in March. We have testing in May,” said Rachel Bailey, counselor at Hayes Middle School.

“When it comes around finals time, there’s a lot of stress. There’s a lot more questions being asked in the classroom. You can even see the teachers stressed out just making sure we have all the material we need before the final,” St. Albans High School senior Shayla Montgomery said.

Several Kanawha County high school students will be taking finals between January 9 and 12.

On top of testing, parent teacher conferences and navigating the rest of the year can feel like “crunch time” for students.

“‘Am I ready for next year?’ For our eighth graders ‘am I ready for high school?’ ‘Do I feel like I did enough in the first semester, or am I playing catch up? Where am I?’” are questions that Johnson said several students ask frequently.

Some students said there’s pressure to be nearly ‘perfect’ and get high grades, but that too is a lot for teenagers to deal with.

Conner Die, a senior at St. Albans High School, said many students stress over academics and extracurriculars, which can put additional feelings of panic and being overwhelmed on his classmates.

“Grade wise, I think they just really want to set themselves up for success, which is a great thing, but a lot of times, they forget that stuff they can’t control, you just need to shake it off. That’s a big thing my dad taught me,” Die said.

That buildup of stress isn’t just from the classroom but extends to mental health challenges and extra pressure from outside sources.

“A majority of our students, at some point in their time here, struggle with some aspect of mental health, whether that is just feeling some pressure temporarily or whether that is long term trauma,” Johnson said. “I do feel like more than half of our students at some point need some kind of assistance or help, support working through their emotions.”

Johnson said kids are exposed to a lot more now because of social media.

“There’s also this pressure to not be left on read. There’s pressure of who’s pinned and who’s not. There’s a lot of pressure involving how quickly you respond to a snap,” Johnson said. “I think it’s very, very critical, especially in the middle school age, where they are experiencing hormones, and new experiences and a lot of internet and a lot of social media and a lot of peer pressure.”

Johnson went on to say, “I think it’s so important that we give them the tools to learn with what are they comfortable with, what are they not comfortable with, is it okay to say no, what are the situations when I need to get help, what are the situations where I know what to do to calm myself down if I find myself in a situation where I get worked up.”

It all takes a toll on their developing minds.

“We’re seeing a lot of anxiety, depression, we see trauma. That is increasing significantly. I think that has a lot to do with opioids and drug use in the community. Our students are exposed to a lot more than a lot of people realize, and then they have to learn how to feel a certain way about what they see and what they experience,” Johnson said.

However, many kids said they’re able to do well despite these challenges because of extracurriculars that help them decompress, and they said they look to their teachers for help navigating things beyond school.

“I feel like everybody has a day like that, but I feel like the teachers do a pretty good job though at helping you out though. Like if you do have a day like that, they’re here to help you out,” Hayes Middle School eighth grader Mia Cloer said.

Cloer and several of her classmates said because of other incentives to earn good grades and stay out of trouble, like school assemblies and prizes, she feels motivated to push through the back-to-school stressors.

“We have an assembly at the end of the week. Like, ‘yes I might have a really hard algebra test, but I can look forward to the end of the week when we have fun stuff,” Cloer said.