KENTUCKY (WOWK) – In response to the historic and deadly flooding that devastated Eastern Kentucky last week, many people and organizations are reaching out to help those impacted in the hard-hit areas.

One of these organizations is offering free telehealth services to those impacted by the floods. Teladoc Health says residents, first responders and those in Kentucky who were directly impacted and/or displaced by the storms and flooding that hit the eastern part of the state are eligible for 24/7 general medical telehealth with a licensed health care professional.

Teladoc Health urges anyone experiencing a medical emergency to contact 911.

The company says those who need to seek treatment for non-emergency illnesses such as allergies, cold and flu symptoms, respiratory infections, sinus problems and other “common conditions” can call Teladoc at 855-225-5032. Officials with the company say residents can also get physician authorization for prescription refills for non-narcotic drugs.

“As communities seek to navigate the impact of unprecedented flooding, we want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas continue to seek necessary care when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”

The company, which is based in Purchase, New York is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company that helps respond to federally declared natural disasters through providing free telehealth services to those impacted.

For more information visit the company’s website.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed at least 35 people have died in the flooding as of this afternoon and many more are still missing. Beshear says this includes with 7 deaths in Breathitt County, 2 in Clay County, 16, including 4 children, in Knott County, 2 in Letcher County, and 3 in Perry County. Beshear has not yet announced which counties the additional five deaths announced this afternoon are from.

More than 11,000 customers in the region remain without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map.

Reporting Missing Persons in Eastern Kentucky:

According to the Kentucky State Police, if you want to report someone in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you want to report someone missing in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you want to report someone missing in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you want to report someone missing in Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you want to report someone missing in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

If you want to send an email, send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov.

They say to make sure you include: