Terminally ill teen asks for Christmas cards from around the world

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTRF) – As many kids around the world are getting their Christmas lists together, one young man in Pennsylvania is just asking for some Christmas spirit.

Maddox Hyde, a middle schooler at DuBois Middle School in DuBois, Pennsylvania, has been battling neuroblastoma, according to CBS Pittsburgh. Sadly, doctors say that this illness is terminal.

For Christmas, Maddox is asking for Christmas cards from around the world. If you wish to send Maddox a card, it can be sent to the following address:

Maddox Hyde

333 Ohio Street

Reynoldsville, PA 15851