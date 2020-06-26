Texas shuts down bars, restaurants amid COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN, TX (AP) – Texas shuts down bars again, scales back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid surge in confirmed virus cases.

The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close.

He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments.

Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.

