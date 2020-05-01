Thank you, drive-thru: Testing event assisting daycare workers as state gears up for reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County officials held their third drive up COVID-19 testing event on Friday to target a specific group of people as the state gradually reopens.

Testing focused on daycare workers after Governor Jim Justice announced daycare facilities would be a priority to reopen.

“It’s encouraging that we’re able to get out in the community and it’s encouraging that we’re seeing positive cases go down. We’re still seeing some new positives so we’re not ready to go back to normal quite yet.” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

The free testing was held at Bible Center Church. Lead pastor Matt Friend said he was happy to see the church serve the community in a different way.

“None of us want to be in this position where people are hurting, people are sick. But it’s encouraging to see the community step up to the plate under Dr. Young’s leadership, through our local department, and even our governor.” exclaimed Friend.

This weekend the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will also be holding additional testing for daycare workers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 108 Lee Street West.