Thanksgiving meal costs expected to be about the same as last year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Thanksgiving is just a week away. If you cook at home there is some good news. Retail turkey prices are the lowest they’ve been in nearly a decade.

“Turkey and dressing, macaroni salad, baked beans and just oodles of things you know,” said Mary Grishaber, listing her favorite Thanksgiving foods. She went to the Bigley Piggly Wiggly in Charleston Thursday to check out turkey prices and make sure she had what she needed for her family feast.

“We expect this weekend to get really busy and throughout the first part of next week,” said store manager Tom Keaton. He said there are deep discounts on many Thanksgiving staples giving people several options even on a budget.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation the cost to fill your cart with supplies to feed a Thanksgiving meal to 10 people is up only one cent from last year.

The Farm Bureau says the average cost of this year’s feast is $48.91. Turkey prices are the lowest they’ve been since 2010 at roughly $1.30 per pound.

Foods that went up in price were dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk.