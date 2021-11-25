Thanksgiving Throwback: Mark Curtis and his “murky turkey” classic!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Are you cooking a turkey for the first time?

Well, way back in 1987 a young reporter named Mark Curtis was assigned to do a story on how to cook a turkey, for his then station WEAR-TV3 in Pensacola, Florida. You may know him as our very own chief political reporter and West Virginia Tonight anchor.

The story has traveled with Mark throughout his career, airing almost every year, including here at WOWK-TV 13 News in Charleston, West Virginia! We hope you enjoy this Thanksgiving tradition!

From all of us here at WOWK, we hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving!