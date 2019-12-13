Live Now
The 2019 Charleston Christmas Parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was a beautiful night in Charleston for the annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Thousands of people are drawn into this event every year. 0ver 190 groups participated in the Christmas festivities.

WOWK News even joined in on the fun! But the Christmas celebration isn’t over in the Tri-State! Here are some other Christmas events happening this weekend!

