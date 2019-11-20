The best deals this year for Black Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, and it’s right around the corner. We’ve tracked down some of the biggest deals and door busters from the largest retailers in the country so that you know where to get the most out of your money.

AMAZON — Thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals for 2019, this year you can avoid the crazed crowds and shop at home.

Amazon just announced that Black Friday deals will begin on Friday, November 22 and run through Friday, November 29. New deals will be added daily across all of their bestselling categories like electronics, home, toys and more.

Echo Dot with Clock $34.99 (reg. $59.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick $19.99 (reg. $39.99)

Echo Show 5 $49.99 (reg. $99.99)

Radio Flyer Grandstand 3-in-1 Wagon $59.99 (reg. $99.99)

WALMART — You can start getting deals at Walmart online on Wednesday 11/27 at 10 pm and in stores Thanksgiving Day at 6 pm. They have deals on anything from entertainment, home decor, toys, apparel and general merchandise.

Samsung 55″ Class 4K Smart TV -$328 (reg. $378)

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones – $89 (reg.$119)

Fitbit inspire HR $69 (reg. $99)

Shark Ion 750 Wi-Fi Robot $149 (reg. $229)

Infared Quartz Electric Heater $49 (reg. $89.94)

TARGET — Target’s Black Friday 2019 sale will start at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving and run until the stores close at 1:00 a.m. on Black Friday, only to reopen again at 7:00 a.m. the same day. Here are some of their best deals:

Friday & Saturday only, Black Friday Preview Sale! Shop over 100 deals in store and online. Exclusions apply. https://t.co/edNtcBBNVr pic.twitter.com/hq2sN51Mpm — Target (@Target) November 8, 2019

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.99 (reg. $299.99)

Google Home Mini $19.00 (reg. $48.00)

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Nova $64.95 (reg. $99.95)

Apple Watch Series 3 $169.99 (reg. $199.99)

iPad 10.2″ $249.99 (reg. $329.99)

FREE $200 Target gift card with iPhone 11 Pro Max

Fitbit Versa 2 $149.95 (reg. $199.95)







BEST BUY — Best Buy’s doors open November 28th at 5 p.m. but you can shop online all day. Shop and save money on your favorite tech — from TVs, computers and major appliances — to wireless headphones, cell phones and video games.

Now through 11/20 shop a new Black Friday Daily Doorbuster every day. Get yours before it’s gone. https://t.co/BPXdLa4wSU pic.twitter.com/DJKgHRFubT — Best Buy (@BestBuy) November 12, 2019

Insignia 58″ Smart Fire TV Edition $199.99 (reg. $479.99)

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch $899.99 (reg. $1,099.99)

Samsung Chromebook $89 (reg. $189)

X-Box One S All-Digital Edition $149.99 (reg. $249.99)

HP Envy Wireless Printer $29.99 (reg. $119.99)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Wireless Headphones $119.99 (reg. $349.99)