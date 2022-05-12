CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Healing House will host “Girls Night In” for women of the community on May 16 at Embassy Suites, which is located at 300 Court Street, Charleston.

Women of all ages are invited to a pajama-themed party to learn more about The Healing House and the services they have to offer.

The Healing House says their goal is to introduce itself to the women of the valley and that they are looking forward to providing much-needed services to empower women and help them heal and rebuild their lives after trauma.

“I am looking to create a multi-generational and multi-cultural event that will leave women feeling empowered and inspired,” said Nakia Austin, CEO and Cofounder of The Healing House, Inc. “And not only that, but a night of FUN, with girls just being girls and doing what girls do.”

Girls Night In will be from 6-10 p.m. and will feature food, karaoke, music, and much more.