The Latest: 3 players from PSG women’s teams test positive

Mackenzie Hughes, right, of Canada, gives a signed ball to a volunteer after finishing the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women’s teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women’s team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results.

The women’s senior team is set to resume training on Monday.

Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men’s side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other.

PSG said they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.

Jason Day has asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.

There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the Connecticut event.

