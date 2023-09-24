CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Pitch of KC (Kanawha City) is closing its doors for good starting Sunday night.

The restaurant announced the location closure on social media.

“Many memories and friends have been made in the past 2 years, and we appreciate all the support everyone has shown us,” they wrote. “Thank you to everyone for your loyalty, patronage, and care.”

While a specific reason for the shutdown was not given, an employee told 13 News that it will affect about 40 employees who currently work there.

The restaurant’s other location in Dunbar “The Pitch WV” will remain open.