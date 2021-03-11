The right to food; call for a WV constitutional amendment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In 2020, one in seven West Virginians struggled with hunger according to Feeding America.

And that number for children is one in five.

So some West Virginia lawmakers decided to to something about this.

“Break the barriers around food insecurity, food justice and it will shed light on the many food deserts we have in our great state,” said Delegate Danielle Walker, (D) District 51.

A constitutional amendment was introduced to the West Virginia Legislature to make food a basic human right. Delegates behind this say it is not a partisan issue and should be added to the ballot.

“This is the one issue that doesn’t discriminate,” said Delegate Walker.

The amendment would grant more money for food pantries and assistance programs, and also for crucial accessibility.

“We have Dollar General stores everywhere, but there is not a grocery store. These folks deserve fresh produce. They deserve a healthy living,” said Delegate Walker.

With help of the West Virginia Food ER, the advocate group hopes to get more government funding, rather than relying on donations. With the pandemic continuing for the past year, donations have dropped dramatically.

“I would challenge and welcome any legislator to come to walk a mile in the shoes of the people who are struggling to provide for their families,” said Rebecca Urie with West Virginia Food ER.

Volunteers themselves have experienced this first hand.

“I grew up in a coal mining family and didn’t always have what we needed. There are just way too many loopholes that leave people out who need it the most,” said Urie.

If this amendment passes, West Virginia would be one of the first states to create the right to food.