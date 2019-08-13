CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As the 2019-2020 school year gets underway, we take this week’s episode to look a the state of education in West Virginia.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

The Importance of the “Communities in Schools” Programs

First Lady of West Virginia Cathy Justice and Assistant West Virginia State Superintendent Michelle Blatt talk about the importance of the “Communities in Schools” programs and the value it brings to kids.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools discusses Department of Education’s focus

West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine talks about what the Department of Education is focusing on and what department needs the most help.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools talks House Bill 2016 & Charter Schools

West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine talks about the pros and cons of House Bill 206 and weighs in on charter schools.

West Virginia History Teacher of the Year talks Significance of Award

2019 West Virginia History Teacher of the Year Matt Cox talks about what it means to him to be nominated as teacher of the year and what motivated him to get there.

