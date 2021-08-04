The votes are in! Best Looking Police Cruiser Contest winner announced

(Courtesy: The American Association of State Troopers Facebook page)

(WOWK) — The votes have been cast and counted, and the winner of the 2021 Best Looking Police Cruiser Contest is Kentucky State Police.

(Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

The American Association of State Troopers made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after voting closed.

The Kentucky State Police cruiser was the winner with 77,944 votes, followed by the Ohio State Police cruiser with 65,529 votes.

Here are the Top 13 states with the best-looking police cruiser for the calendar:

StateVotes
Kentucky77,944
Ohio65,529
Georgia19,030
Texas17,474
Nebraska16,933
Indiana16,865
California14,603
Tennessee12,529
New York11,713
Mississippi11,506
West Virginia11,375
Michigan11,021
New Hampshire9,855

The 2022 calendars will be for sale in September on the AAST website. An announcement will be posted on the AAST Facebook when they are available to purchase.

The Kentucky State Police shared a Facebook post to thank everyone who voted for the photo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

