The votes are in! Best Looking Police Cruiser Contest winner announced

(WOWK) — The votes have been cast and counted, and the winner of the 2021 Best Looking Police Cruiser Contest is Kentucky State Police.

(Photo Courtesy: American Association of State Troopers)

The American Association of State Troopers made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after voting closed.

The Kentucky State Police cruiser was the winner with 77,944 votes, followed by the Ohio State Police cruiser with 65,529 votes.

Here are the Top 13 states with the best-looking police cruiser for the calendar:

State Votes Kentucky 77,944 Ohio 65,529 Georgia 19,030 Texas 17,474 Nebraska 16,933 Indiana 16,865 California 14,603 Tennessee 12,529 New York 11,713 Mississippi 11,506 West Virginia 11,375 Michigan 11,021 New Hampshire 9,855

The 2022 calendars will be for sale in September on the AAST website. An announcement will be posted on the AAST Facebook when they are available to purchase.

The Kentucky State Police shared a Facebook post to thank everyone who voted for the photo.