There is only one West Virginia county without COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is down to one county with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database Thursday.

That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

Doddridge County is located in the north-central part of the state and has a population of about 8,400 residents.

It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000. There are at least 1,935 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.

