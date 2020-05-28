There is only one West Virginia county without COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is down to one county with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database Thursday.
That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.
Doddridge County is located in the north-central part of the state and has a population of about 8,400 residents.
It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000. There are at least 1,935 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Domestic violence suspect stabbed K-9 before officers fatally shot him, police say
- South Charleston man arrested in Raleigh County for sending sexual pictures to minor on Snapchat
- Huntington, Cabell County police departments address viral videos
- Little by little youth basketball leagues make a comeback
- Nationwide to layoff 250 employees, furlough 350 others; 100 affected in central Ohio
- More KY State Parks set to reopen; Governor says state reaches decline in daily new cases
- Customers excited to see several Capitol Street businesses back open
- More COVID-19 testing coming to all West Virginia jails and prisons
- Kanawha County lunch program plans to feed thousands this summer
- Positive COVID-19 cases in Randolph County continue to increase