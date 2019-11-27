Thick coats could put children at risk in a traffic accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you are planning to travel this week to see family for Thanksgiving there are some safety precautions to keep in mind. While most parents know about the importance of properly installing child safety seats there may be another danger you haven’t heard about.

When you are trying to keep your child warm a winter jacket seems like an obvious choice. But safety experts say wearing a large coat in a safety seat could put children at risk.

“As soon as you start to put the child in the car seat take the coat off first,” explained Amy Boggs with the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Get them set in make sure the harness fits.”



She said the coat can make it seem like the seat fits properly when it does not putting the child at risk to fall out of the seat during an accident.



Instead, experts say it is a better idea to keep a blanket in the car that you can use to keep the child warm or drape the coat over the child’s shoulders.



It is an extra obstacle for busy families on the go but it is a step that could save your child’s life.