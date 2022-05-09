CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We are on the eve of the West Virginia primary election, with a lot of last-minute details being worked out.

You should be aware of some big changes if you’re heading to the polls.

Voter turnout is projected to be low, perhaps 20 percent. But for those who go, be prepared.

Some poll workers were already on the job Monday, picking up necessary equipment from the voter registration office in Charleston, and taking it to precincts around the county.

All 17 State Senate districts have had their lines redrawn. The biggest change is there are now 100 single-member House of Delegates districts statewide. There is a good chance you are getting new lawmakers, and your voting place may have also changed.

“A lot of people’s been moved because of the redistricting. So, if they go and they’re not in that precinct, they need to call us so we can let them know what precinct to go to if there are any problems there. But they will have to show ID,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

Acceptable IDs include driver’s licenses, voter registration cards, a passport, or a utility bill that is less than six months old. It is not required to be a photo ID but must be able to document your current address.

Many counties are still looking for paid election workers, because some who’ve signed up, quit, or are sick, including with COVID-19.

If you’d like to be a Kanawha County poll worker, call 304-357-0110.

You can make at least 200-dollars working for the day, perhaps more. The office will still be taking calls Tuesday morning.