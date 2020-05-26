Third arrest made in Williamson arson and murder investigation

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – A third man has been arrested in connection with a Williamson arson and murder investigation.

Williamson Police Department has arrested Terry Jarvis for his alleged involvement in the arson and murder. The fire occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Williamson, WV.

It is believed the person was murdered before the fire, and the fire was then set to hide the original crime.

There have been two arrests made by the Williamson Police Department in their investigation.

