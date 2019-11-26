‘This is a live ongoing project that we are going to see through’: Commissioners want Beech Fork Lodge in 2020

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) The Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County has been around for more than forty years, and its created a generation memories for families not just in Wayne County, but all over the Tri-State region.

“Wayne County is truly the Tri-State area’s playground. This is where people from our region come to golf, boat, hunt, swim and fish. . . the camp grounds gets extremely busy on the other side of the lake. It is the busiest campground in the state of West Virginia,” said Commissioner Jeff Maddox of the Wayne County Commission.

Since the park opened in the mid-70’s, the county commission and local residents have been trying to add an attraction to keep visitors in Wayne County a little longer, and for many years, decades now, they have been proposing the Beech Fork Lodge project.

“We thought we had it in 2012 when we were promised it, and then the law was passed to provide funding for it, and that didn’t pan out because the stock market tanked a little bit, and the state wouldn’t sell the bonds,” said Robert Pasley, President of the Wayne County Commission.

With an absence of reliable lodging in the county, the Wayne County commissioners are hoping 2020 is year the proposed project becomes a reality.

However, some concern was raised recently when a feasibility study conducted, at the request of State Senator Bob Plymale (D-Wayne) and others supporters of the project last legislative session, said it wouldn’t return a profit until its fifth year.

“Well, im sure some people had concerns, but five years for a new business venture to show a profit according to the studies I would think is a positive thing,” said Commissioner Kenneth Adkins, Wayne County Commission.

Maddox added, “ We look at this report as a positive. . . this lodge has the potential of paying for it self. Where the other facilities(state park lodges) in the state do not have that possibility, or never had that possibility”.

Adkins, said the proposal would put the the 75 room lodge with conference rooms and a convention center at the Stowers Branch part of the park.

“That is one of the most beautiful sites on this (Beech Fork)lake. It has a panoramic view of the lake,” said Adkins. .

He also said the lodge would help keep visitors in Wayne County, and it would also have a positive impact on the local economy, by creating new business and generating new revenue for existing ones.

“With the downturn of the coal industry in our county we really need to look to other avenues to broaden our economic base,” said Adkins.

Pasley added, “There are so many opportunities in Wayne County that are lost because we don’t have a single hotel in the county to house 75 rooms at one time”.

Adkins said he hopes the state legislature approves funding for the project in the upcoming 2020 session, and the governor “will step up and say we are going to build the lodge this time”.

Pasely said this is about the fourth feasibility study they have been through, and everytime funding has been an issue for the project.

The commission president also said there have been discussions about public/ private partnership coming into play to fund the project.

“I don’t know where they are going with that, but I would say the fastest way to build is through the state through revenue bonds,” said Pasley.

The Beech Fork State Park is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers and operated by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The cost of the project was estimated around $30 million in 2012, but Maddox said they don’t know what the current estimate is.

