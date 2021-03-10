‘This isn’t over’: Woman arrested for threatening school employees

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested and charged with threats of terrorist acts after making threats at a middle school in St. Albans around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

St. Albans Police Officer Lt. Philip Bass says they found the defendant, Kelly Dawn Winter, 47, held down on the ground in the school’s breezeway. The breezeway connects the main building with the auxiliary building of the school. Winter had entered the building uninvited and began screaming at school employees and making threats.

According to the criminal complaint, the school’s Vice-Principal, Chad Campbell, confronted Winter and told her to leave. Winter left and began approaching students in the breezeway area. That was when Campbell grabbed Winter and put her on the ground while another teacher helped control her.

While on the ground, the defendant made threats towards staff members and students. The staff stated that the defendant screamed, “This isn’t over” and “you will see me again,” according to the criminal complaint. The defendant also said, “you are going to pay!”

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

School officials say Winter was also at the school on Monday, March 8 but was gone before law enforcement arrived.

Bass also said that Winter could not be prosecuted because she was uncooperative with the magistrate.

Winter is in South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000.00 bond.

Kanawha County School gave an official statement:

“Hayes Middle School was under a precautionary lockdown this morning while staff addressed a disturbance by an unwanted person in the building. Police responded quickly and arrested the individual. No students or staff were harmed. All are safe and the school is back to its normal schedule. Corrective measures will be taken as needed to make sure that visitors continue to be screened appropriately.”