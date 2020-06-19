Thornhill Auto Group brings new business to Kentucky

BELFRY, KY (WOWK) — Thornhill Auto Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon Friday, June 19, 2020, to commemorate the grand opening of its newest location.
Owner Wally Thornhill says the new location, Thornhill Auto Outlet, in Belfry, Kentucky will now be open to customers.
We’ll have more on the grand opening coming up this evening on WOWK 13 News.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs
- No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week
- WVU Athletics take to social media to honor Juneteenth
- Red handprints stamped on steps and walls of Ohio Statehouse
- Mom thanks Amazon driver for fulfilling young son’s ‘additional instructions’ on delivery
- Navy upholds firing of aircraft carrier captain in virus outbreak
- Student speaks out on Fairmont State music and theatre program cuts
- 13 things to do this weekend: June 19 – June 21, 2020
- Tulsa mayor orders curfew around site of Trump’s weekend rally
- Apple closes stores in four states, again, as infections rise