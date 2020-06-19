Thornhill Auto Group brings new business to Kentucky

BELFRY, KY (WOWK) — Thornhill Auto Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon Friday, June 19, 2020, to commemorate the grand opening of its newest location.

Owner Wally Thornhill says the new location, Thornhill Auto Outlet, in Belfry, Kentucky will now be open to customers.

We’ll have more on the grand opening coming up this evening on WOWK 13 News.

