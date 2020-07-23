Thousands still without power after storms in tri-state area

UPDATE 11:34 a.m. July 23, 2020: Appalachian Power says most of the largest outages, the ones with more than 100 customers, will back on by early afternoon with the exception of St. Albans which should be back by 6 p.m.

Appalachian Power says problems affecting smaller numbers of customers could continue until Friday, July 24, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Storms Wednesday knocked out power for thousands of customers in our viewing area.

Appalachian Power is reporting more than 6,700 customers in West Virginia currently without power following the storms. AEP Ohio is reporting just more than 50 customers without power, and Kentucky Power confirms just under 300 customers without power.

According to AEP, West Virginia customers could see power restored at any times between 11 a.m. and, for some areas, 10 p.m. today Thursday, July 23, with Ohio customers‘ power estimated to return between noon and 2:30 p.m., and Kentucky customers getting power back between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If’ you’re experiencing a power outage, view your company’s outage map to see the estimated restoration time for your area.

The number of customers without power is down from several thousand since the peak of the outages on Wednesday. As of last night, more than half of those with no power were in Kanawha County alone.

