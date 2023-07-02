CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands are without power throughout the tri-state as severe thunderstorms brought high winds knocking down trees and causing power outages.

According to Appalachian Power, over 7,200 people throughout West Virginia are without power as of 9:30 p.m. The counties with the highest outages are Kanawha (4,451), Wayne (637), Logan (563), Lincoln (526), and Mingo (452).

Hundreds are also without power in eastern Kentucky. According to Kentucky Power, as of 9:30 p.m. the hardest hit counties are Lawrence (251), Floyd (182) and Pike (127).

For more information on outages and restoration times, you can visit Appalachian Power, Kentucky Power and AEP Ohio.