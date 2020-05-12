Three arrested in KY, facing drug charges

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Deputies received a tip Sunday night that a vehicle on RT 80 was involved in illegal drug activity.

Deputies found the vehicle matching a description turning off RT 80 onto RT 122 in Martin.

Deputies, along with officers from the Martin Police Department, conducted a traffic stop near the Martin triangle.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, while deputies were talking to the driver, they could see a white crystal like substance in plain view.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. After the search, approximately 40 doses of heroin, 90 grams of crystal meth, digital scales and other paraphernalia along with money and a gun were discovered.

Bradford Hunt of Langley is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (heroin), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on Suspended License, Failure to give Signal when turning and Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd.

Nikki Spurlock of Printer is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (heroin), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (crystal meth), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Rodney Scott of Garrett is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (heroin), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The three were arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Jail.