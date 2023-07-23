SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three bodies were found in the Lucasville area on Saturday, July 22, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies responded to Mclaughlin Road around 9:50 p.m. after family members reported that they had found their son dead at his home.

One person was found inside the camper, and two other people were found inside a separate camper on the property. They were identified as Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35, and James Andronis, 68, all of which lived at the location of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) was contacted to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.