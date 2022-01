Mason County 911 officials say a three-car pile-up has one direction of traffic closed on the Bartow-Jones Bridge in Point Pleasant. (Photo Courtesy: Randall Randolph)

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Mason County 911 officials say a three-car pile-up has one direction of traffic closed on the Bartow-Jones Bridge in Point Pleasant.

The crash happened this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, stopping traffic traveling out of Point Pleasant.

There is no word on the cause of the crash and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatchers say this crash is not related to the log truck rollover on the Silver Memorial Bridge.