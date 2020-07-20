Three employees at the Raleigh County Judicial Annex test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three employees who worked in The Raleigh County Judicial Annex have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Raleigh County Judicial Annex closed at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 and will not reopen until 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Cases scheduled to have hearings this week will be rescheduled. A Magistrate will be on call to handle all emergency matters including the filing of domestic violence petitions, search warrants, and posting of criminal bonds.

Anyone who needs to file an emergency matter should contact the Raleigh County EOC at 304-255-9312. The office will contact the magistrate on call.

