Here are the three finalists for West Virginia schools chief job

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Three finalists have been interviewed for the West Virginia schools superintendent position.
The state Board of Education on Thursday interviewed interim State Superintendent Clayton Burch, Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni and Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess.
The department said the board plans to name the next superintendent on June 10, 2020.
Superintendent Steve Paine stepped down in February to take care of a family member with a serious medical issue.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 37,758 cases, 2,355 deaths
- Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kalahari Resorts sue Ohio Department of Health to reopen
- Gov. Justice: Alleged fake unemployment claims slowing down process
- Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
- It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts
- Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon
- Three inmates, one employee test positive for COVID-19 in WV corrections centers
- Gov. Justice gives update on state’s reopening
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe
- KY Gov. Beshear: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved