UPDATE: City of Charleston clarifies positive COVID-19 cases at CPD

UPDATE 1:38 p.m. July 16, 2020: The City of Charleston clarified the announcement of three positive employees of the Charleston Police Department testing positive for COVID-19.

The City learned of one of the positive cases on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The positive case on Sunday, July 12, 2020, was police support staff. This individual had no contact with the public and has not been at the Police Department since Friday, July 10, 2020.

The City learned of the other two positive virus cases Thursday, July 16, 2020. The two cases were active duty police department officers. One of those officers last worked on Thursday, July 9, 2020 and the other last worked on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three employees of the Charleston Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of the positive test results came Thursday, July 16, 2020. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has started contact tracing and identifying people these individuals may have come in contact with.

Charleston Police Department has been in contact with the Health Department to discuss employees who may have been in contact with the positive employees and quarantine procedures.

All operations in the Charleston Police Department will continue to operate as normal.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories