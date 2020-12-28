Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related deaths today. The are a 45-year-old male, an 85-year-old female and a 92-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 180.
They are also reporting there are 8575 total COVID-19 cases, up 381 cases since their last update on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Active cases are at 1846, up 40 from Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 6549, up 338 from Wednesday.
