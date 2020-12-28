Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kanawha County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 3 new COVID-19 related deaths today. The are a 45-year-old male, an 85-year-old female and a 92-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 180.

They are also reporting there are 8575 total COVID-19 cases, up 381 cases since their last update on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Active cases are at 1846, up 40 from Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 6549, up 338 from Wednesday.