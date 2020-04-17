Three new deaths from COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports three new deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently there have been 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with

775 positive

17,927 negative

16 deaths

The additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County. “As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, these are the results by county for the state:

Barbour – 4

Berkeley – 106

Boone – 2

Braxton – 1

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 28

Fayette – 4

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 3

Hampshire – 6

Hancock – 7

Hardy – 3

Harrison – 28

Jackson – 40

Jefferson – 60

Kanawha – 104

Lewis – 2

Lincoln – 1

Logan – 8

Marion – 42

Marshall – 8

Mason – 10

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 8

Mineral – 8

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 83

Monroe – 2

Morgan – 8

Nicholas – 3

Ohio – 22

Pendleton – 2

Pleasants – 1

Preston – 6

Putnam – 14

Raleigh – 7

Randolph – 4

Roane – 2

Summers – 1

Taylor – 5

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 74

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 2

Wood – 29

Wyoming – 1

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

