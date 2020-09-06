Three new deaths in West Virginia’s battle with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Following a one-day lull in deaths related to COVID-19, West Virginia health officials are reporting three new deaths Sunday morning.

Officials say The latest deaths are an 81 year old Kanawha County man, an 83 year old Logan County woman and a 68-year old man from Monroe County.

The state says nearly 500-thousand people have been tested, with 11,412 testing positive and the state’s death toll now stands at 246.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (825), Boone (154), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (580), Calhoun (17), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (412), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (297), Jackson (211), Jefferson (388), Kanawha (1,686), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (520), Marion (227), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (349), Mineral (146), Mingo (276), Monongalia (1,371), Monroe (136), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (296), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (340), Raleigh (390), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (322), Wyoming (71).