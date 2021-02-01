Three pounds of crystal meth seized in one local town

Five people are arrested in connection to the drugs and other crimes:

Ryan Handly, 42, of Webbville, KY (Driving on DUI suspended license)

Tracy Campbell, 54, of Hitchins, KY (Possession of Methanphetamine)

Tamara Miller, 50, of Willard, KY (Outstanding Warrants)

Dawn Adams, 51, of Willard, KY (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Following the traffic stop, through further investigation, the Task Force served a search warrant on a room at the Best Western Hotel in Russell. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized the methamphetamine. They then found and arrested 29-year-old Marquise Glass of Detroit, Michigan.

Glass was arrested at the scene for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, greater than 2 grams, a Class C Felony. Glass was lodged at the Greenup County Jail where further charges are pending.