Three pounds of crystal meth seized in one local town

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The Russell Police Department conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of three pounds of crystal meth. It is the largest crystal methanphetamine seizure to date inside the city limits of Russell.
- Five people are arrested in connection to the drugs and other crimes:
- Ryan Handly, 42, of Webbville, KY (Driving on DUI suspended license)
- Tracy Campbell, 54, of Hitchins, KY (Possession of Methanphetamine)
- Tamara Miller, 50, of Willard, KY (Outstanding Warrants)
- Dawn Adams, 51, of Willard, KY (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
Following the traffic stop, through further investigation, the Task Force served a search warrant on a room at the Best Western Hotel in Russell. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized the methamphetamine. They then found and arrested 29-year-old Marquise Glass of Detroit, Michigan.
Glass was arrested at the scene for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, greater than 2 grams, a Class C Felony. Glass was lodged at the Greenup County Jail where further charges are pending.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.