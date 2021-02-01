Three pounds of crystal meth seized in one local town

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The Russell Police Department conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of three pounds of crystal meth. It is the largest crystal methanphetamine seizure to date inside the city limits of Russell.

  • Five people are arrested in connection to the drugs and other crimes:
  • Ryan Handly, 42, of Webbville, KY (Driving on DUI suspended license)
  • Tracy Campbell, 54, of Hitchins, KY (Possession of Methanphetamine)
  • Tamara Miller, 50, of Willard, KY (Outstanding Warrants)
  • Dawn Adams, 51, of Willard, KY (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Following the traffic stop, through further investigation, the Task Force served a search warrant on a room at the Best Western Hotel in Russell. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized the methamphetamine. They then found and arrested 29-year-old Marquise Glass of Detroit, Michigan.

Glass was arrested at the scene for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, greater than 2 grams, a Class C Felony. Glass was lodged at the Greenup County Jail where further charges are pending.

