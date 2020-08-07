Three St. Albans Police officers test positive for COVID-19

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Three St. Albans Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine were officers tested, according to St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford.
One of the officers will be back to work next week. The other two will return after next week, Crawford said.
Crawford says the public was never in danger because the police department has been following CDC guidelines in terms of wearing protective gear and maintaining social distancing.
There are 23 officers on staff with the police department currently.
