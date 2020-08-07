Three St. Albans Police officers test positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Three St. Albans Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine were officers tested, according to St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford.

One of the officers will be back to work next week. The other two will return after next week, Crawford said.

Crawford says the public was never in danger because the police department has been following CDC guidelines in terms of wearing protective gear and maintaining social distancing.

There are 23 officers on staff with the police department currently.

