Three undocumented immigrants plead guilty to federal charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three undocumented immigrants pled guilty to federal immigration charges.

Neftali Catalan-Garcia, 33, Jose Aleman-Pineda, 49, and Ezequiel De Dios-Delgado, 24, all pled guilty to the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on Friday, June 5, 2020.

At the request of all three defendants, the court immediately proceeded to sentencing, where they were sentenced and given credit for the time they had previously served. All three men were immediately placed in custody to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for the agency to begin deportation proceedings.

“Four prior removals and a felony conviction between them. We will continue to prosecute line skippers. No one likes a line skipper whether it’s at the border or Disney World. Those wanting to live in the United States must abide by our immigration laws and the process to enter our country legally.” United States Attorney Mike Stuart

Neftali Catalan-Garcia was believed to be working in Nitro, WV when ICE agents received information he was in the country illegally. An investigation located him on Dec. 4, 2019. Catalan-Garcia admitted being in the United States illegally and that he had been previously removed from the United States to Guatemala.

Catalan Garcia is a citizen of Guatemala. His fingerprints matched him to one prior removal and a prior felony conviction in the United States District Court in Texas for the misuse of a social security number. Catalan-Garcia has been in federal custody for approximately seven months.

Jose Aleman-Pineda and Ezequiel De Dios-Delgado were both found in South Charleston, WV after a targeted investigation by ICE on Jan. 30, 2020.

Aleman-Pineda admitted being in the United States illegally and his fingerprints matched two prior removals from Texas. He is a citizen of Honduras and has been in federal custody since Jan. 30, 2020. Delgado also admitted being in the United States illegally and has a prior arrest from Arizona. He is a citizen of Mexico. Like Aleman-Pineda, Dios-Delgado has been in federal custody since Jan. 30, 2020.

