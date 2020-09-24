Three West Virginia make National Blue Ribbon Schools list

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools have been honored in the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for their academic performance or progress in closing aghievement gaps among student subgroups.

The three schools are Panther Creek Elementary School in Nettie, Nicholas County School District; Kenna Elementary School in Charleston, Kanawha County School District and Williamstown Elementary School in Williamstown, Wood County School District.

The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and the three schools are among the 367 public and non-public schools honored in 2020.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said DeVos. “It’s a privileage to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Since its inception 38 years ago the program has awarded nearly 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. Some schools are eligible for multiple awards after a five-year window between nominations.

“We recognize that this achievement takes work and dediction, and we should absolutely take a moment to celebrate as the learning within each classroom moves forward every day,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams.

This year’s award in Nicholas County is the second in two years.

A virtual award ceremony will be held November 12-13, 2020.

