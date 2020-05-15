THROWBACK: Pat McAfee takes 12 News microphone and shows off his skills before the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

In 2008, “The Pat McAfee Show” was unofficially born in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the lead-up to the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, the former Mountaineer punter grabbed the microphone from the WBOY 12 News team and asked everyone the hard questions — from his teammates, his coaches to staff and even to play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi.

McAfee took the podium to grill then-interim coach Bill Stewart in the aftermath of Rich Rodriguez’s departure. After exchanging pleasantries, McAfee gave his stamp of endorsement for Stewart.

You can watch the parade in its entirety above.

